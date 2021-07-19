The Minister for Sport Visits the Gibraltar FA’s Summer Camp

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares recently visited the Gibraltar Football Association’s summer camp currently taking place every morning at the Victoria Stadium.

During his visit, the Minister was met by Ian Torrilla, Gibraltar FA Operations Director and Technical Director Desi Curry and was briefed on the operations of the camp.

The summer camp is a precursor to the Gibraltar FA Academy, which will be launched in the autumn of this year with all coaches and staff fully trained and RGP vetted, all of which have also undertaken a first aid and safeguarding courses.

The Minister for Sport said; “I am happy to see how the GFA is running this summer camp especially with the emphasis on the training and vetting of the football leaders and coaches. Their collaboration with the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority’s staff and their implementation of child protection policies is very much welcomed. I look forward to seeing them starting the full time academy later in this year”.