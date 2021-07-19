Marine Strategy Framework Directive: Updated Monitoring Programme for BGTW

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage (DESCCH) has recently published a Monitoring Programme Update for British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) Consultation Report in line with the requirements of the Marine Strategy Framework Directive.

The Monitoring Programme allows for the ongoing assessment of the environmental status of BGTW, making reference to the environmental targets established in the 2020 MSFD assessment update. It focuses on a wide range of strategies and programmes such as, but not limited to, Biodiversity, Non-indigenous species, Eutrophication, marine litter, underwater noise, contaminants, water quality and hydrographic conditions.

DESCCH is seeking to gather public feedback on the updated monitoring programme and therefore welcomes any responses to be sent to its offices by no later than 17:00, 13th August 2021. The Updated Assessment can be found on the HM Government of Gibraltar website using the following link:

https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/environment/marine-strategy

Written responses can be sent to:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Post:

Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage

Leanse Place 2b

50 Town Range

Gibraltar

GX11 1AA