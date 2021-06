Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming Appoints Scientific Board

The newly established Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming (CERG) at the University of Gibraltar has appointed its International Scientific Advisory Board.

The Board, whose responsibility is to support and guide the Centre’s scientific work, includes leading scientists in gambling research, addiction psychology and psychiatry, and neuroscience from across the world.

The Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming’s Chair, Dr. Zolt Demtrovics said, “We have appointed a cross-disciplinary selection of experts who are at the top of their particular field of research. It is their expertise and in-depth understanding of their particular subject areas that will enrich the quality of the research into responsible gaming and related areas.”

For her part, the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Catherine Bachleda said, “I am delighted to see such high-profile scientists join the CERG’s Scientific Board. Its list of members includes some of the brightest minds in addiction-related research from across the world’s top academic institutions. It raises our profile internationally and will provide a robust scientific endorsement of the CERG’s research outputs.”

The Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming (CERG) at the University of Gibraltar is a multidisciplinary research institute that aims to study the many factors of addictive behaviours, with a special focus on gambling and gaming as well as to contribute to their effective prevention and treatment.

Information on the CERG and Scientific Board members can be found here: https://www.unigib.edu.gi/research/centre-of-excellence-in-responsible-gaming/