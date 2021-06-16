Spring Festival - The Summer Gala Concert

The Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the details for this year’s Classical Concert as part of the Spring Festival. The Summer Gala Concert will be held on Thursday 24th June 2021 at the Convent Ballroom at 8.00pm.

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, who organises this concert on behalf of the Gibraltar Government have been able to acquire the services of the following performers:

• European Sinfonietta

• Massimo Spadano, Violin/Conductor

• Jose Maria Gallardo del Rey, Guitar

The programme includes famous arias and operatic songs by Dvorak, Vivaldi and Pachelbel.

Tickets priced at £22 will go on sale as from Thursday 10th June 2021 and will be available from Sacarello’s Coffee Shop in Irish Town or the Silver Shop at 222 Main Street or online at www.buytickets.gi

A limited number of tickets priced at £10 for Senior Citizens and Students will be available from the John Mackintosh Hall reception at 308 Main Street.

On arrival at the concert the following will be required:

Proof of full vaccination prior to the event (double dose), OR proof that they have contracted Covid-19 in the last 180 days OR a negative lateral flow test on the day of the event.