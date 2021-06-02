Easterly Winds Cultural Exchange

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Dr John Cortes MP, will open an exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Tuesday 15th June 2021 featuring a selection of the Contemporary Art Collection of the Diputacion de Cadiz.

The platform is a cultural art exchange between the Government of Gibraltar and Diputación de Cadiz.

The project, ‘Easterly Winds’, is led and curated by Magda Bellotti with Seamus Byrne, CEO at Gibraltar Cultural Services overseeing the exchange on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar. The Diputacion will be represented by its President Irene García Macías and the Diputado of Culture of Diputación de Cadiz Antonio Gonzalez Mellado.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon. Dr John Cortes MP, said:

"Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is delighted to support the second part of the Easterly Winds as a cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Cádiz. Gibraltar, despite Covid and despite Brexit, will continue to have its doors open to the rest of the World, for any cultural exchange or residency.

I am confident this cultural exchange will encourage new opportunities and future collaborations between the two communities whether educational, cultural, sport, tourism, or leisure for that matter. This will allow us to open new doors for the citizens in the region."

The exhibition will be open to the public from Wednesday 16th June to Saturday 24th July, weekdays from 10.30am to 6.30pm and Saturdays 10.30am to 1.30pm.

For further information please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20075669 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.