Chief Minister Chairs Inaugural Meeting of Revamped Health and Safety Council

HM Government of Gibraltar convened the inaugural meeting of the revamped Health and Safety Council on Tuesday 27th April 2021, chaired by the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP.

The council consists of statutory, Trade Union, HM Government of Gibraltar and IOSH Associate Branch members that have a role or are otherwise involved in the provision of Health & Safety matters in Gibraltar.

The role of the Health and Safety Advisory Council is to develop and review safe systems of work and safety procedures. It is through the creation of this forum that all relevant stakeholders will have the means of voicing their concerns and tabling ideas further to the Government’s objective of improving all matters concerning Health & Safety in Gibraltar.

Members of the Health & Safety Council include:

• HM Government of Gibraltar

• Royal Gibraltar Police

• Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service

• Integrated Occupational Safety & Health (Gibraltar) Associated Branch

• Unite the Union

• Gibraltar General and Clerical Association

• Gibraltar NASUWT