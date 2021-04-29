Culture v COVID Exhibition

The Chief Minister, The Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP accompanied by the Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof. John Cortes MP will officially open the ‘Culture v Covid’ exhibition on Tuesday 4th May 2021 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The exhibition features and celebrates artistic and cultural works produced during the last year and will showcase many artistic contributions created during the global pandemic and lockdowns.

The exhibition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, demonstrates how the arts have provided many with a lifeline during a challenging year. They have provided a focus, inspiration, and motivation, and have also entertained, distracted, and presented hope.

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof. John Cortes MP, said: ‘My teams in Culture and the artistic community in Gibraltar rose to the challenge and continued to create, despite lockdown and the many restrictions we have faced during the last year. Culture, against all odds, continued to inspire, educate, and remain relevant throughout these difficult times. The exhibition showcases this work and is a tribute to our thriving artistic community. I encourage everyone in the community to visit the exhibition as from the 5th May 2021.’

The exhibition will be on show at the John Mackintosh Hall Galleries from the 5th – 21st May.