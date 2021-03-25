First LNG Bunkering Completed in Gibraltar by Shell

The first LNG bunkering operation to be carried out in Gibraltar recently took place when the Shell chartered LNG bunker vessel Coral Methane supplied LNG to LOMONOSOV PROSPECT, an Aframax tanker operated by Sovcomflot.

This welcome development is an important milestone for the Port of Gibraltar which has been made possible by the dedication, hard work and effort put into developing LNG bunkering as a new activity for Gibraltar by HMGoG, Gibraltar Port Authority and Shell.

The Minister for the Port, Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said, “This further sets down a marker that the Port of Gibraltar is at the forefront of the drive for greater sustainability and improved environmental performance of the maritime industry internationally, and highlights the key strengths of the port, namely our adaptability and responsiveness to the wider trends developing within the industry. This is the first of many supplies we expect of this cleaner fuel, and by establishing a presence in this market we are clearly laying out that Gibraltar is set to continue serving the needs of the maritime industry in a sustainable manner well into the future. This is a further step towards a greener Gibraltar”

Tahir Faruqui, General Manager, Shell Global Downstream LNG, said, “This is another great milestone for the expansion of LNG as a maritime fuel globally. The start-up of this location means the fuelling requirements of tankers which operate on less predictable routes are increasingly being met. I would like to congratulate the Gibraltar Government and Port Authority for their vision to enable LNG bunkering and look forward to many more operations as we continue to demonstrate our ability and commitment to providing safe operations and reliable supplies to meet the growing need of the shipping industry for cleaner-burning fuels.”