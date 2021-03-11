ERS Welcomes Visitors Next Week Under Strict Conditions

Elderly Residential Services have said they are delighted to confirm that, following Public Health advice, visits to the residents in all ERS sites will be resumed as from Tuesday 16th March 2021.

ERS said it has been working towards a safe visiting procedure together with the GHA including the GHA’s Director of Public Health with the aim to allow residents to receive visits from families and friends.

In order to safeguard and protect the vulnerable residents, the below criteria will apply:

• Visiting will be limited in order to reduce the overall number of visitors to all ERS sites; 2 named designated visitors per resident.

• Only 1 of the designated visitors will be permitted during the allocated visiting hour per day.

• Visitors will be allowed by prior arranged appointment on Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 11 am to 12 pm and from 6 pm to 7 pm. This is to facilitate cleaning and disinfecting of the premises between visits.

• In line with Public Health recommendations, visits will be allowed as long as there are no confirmed positive cases on the premises.

• Visitors need to be vaccinated with 2 doses of the Covid vaccine and must show GHA vaccination card as proof.

• Visitors will require a negative COVID-19 swab prior to their visit.

• Visitors will be required to contact the Drive-Through, on 200 41818, and identify themselves as ERS visitor to book an appointment for swabbing.

• The swab test will be carried out between 7.30am and 12.00 noon the day before the pre-booked visit.

• The Drive-Through will require consent for visitors’ NEGATIVE swab results to be provided to ERS management for the sole purpose of safeguarding the residents during their visit.

Visitors must contact the respective residential sites, in advance, in order to book their visit. Further information can be obtained from ERS Nurse Management on 200 70473.

Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘Vaccinating the vulnerable residents at ERS was our first priority and they now have the highest level of protection against the virus that is known to be possible. I’m delighted that we are now in a position to be able to welcome back visitors to our Elderly Residential Services in a strictly controlled manner that safeguards our residents. This is thanks to the hard work of the dedicated ERS team, whose efforts to protect residents over extremely difficult months deserves our sincerest and deepest appreciation.’