National Honours - Call for Nominations

The Gibraltar Honours Board, under the Chairmanship of the Governor, will meet in April / May to consider nominations for:

• The Queen’s New Year Honours List 2022

• The Gibraltar Award, which is awarded by the GHB and announced coincident with The Queen’s New Year Honours 2022.

Nominations should be submitted to recognise those people, from any section of the Gibraltarian Community, which have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service in the progression of either the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Monday 6th April 2021 on a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Nomination Proforma for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the FCDO Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, is available from The Convent entrance in Main Street or from the GHB Secretary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Up to two letters of endorsement from those with a personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service should support nominations.

Nominations will be considered by the GHB for the following Honours – albeit nominations should not recommend someone for a specific award as this is decided by the GHB.

• Companion of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) and Commander of the British Empire (CBE)

Awarded for having made a most prominent, distinguished and decisive contribution / service up to International level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to the enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community up to International level.

• Officer of the British Empire (OBE)

Awarded for having made a most prominent, distinguished and decisive contribution / service at National level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to an all-encompassing enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community.

• Member of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for having made a most distinguished and decisive contribution / service at local level within a certain field or for discipline; a contribution / service that has led to the enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community.

• British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a most distinguished and decisive ‘hands- on’ contribution / service at a local level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to the enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community.

• Gibraltar Award (GA)

Awarded for a most distinguished and decisive ‘hands-on’ contribution / service at a local level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to the enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community.