Governor’s Award For Merit

His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, has announced the new Governor’s Award For Merit, in recognition of those who provide an outstanding contribution to the Community.

His Excellency said, “I am thrilled to introduce this new award which will recognise an individual’s selfless contribution to our Community. There are so many people doing such great work in Gibraltar, and I feel that their work needs to be recognised formally, separately from the State Honours process. I hope those who will receive such an award will be delighted to have their work recognised in this way.”

- There will be a limit of 25 awards per year.

- The Governor’s Award is separate from the State Honours and Gibraltar Awards processes.

- The Award is an inscribed glass medallion, with a certificate.

- The Governor’s Award carries no right to post-nominal letters.

- Awards will be made at any time during the year and will be at the discretion of HE The Governor.

- The recipient is to be presented with the award during a special occasion arranged by The Convent.