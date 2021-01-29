Care Agency Holds Online Training Workshop with UK Expert

The Care Agency held a one-off voluntary training exercise for frontline staff this week which was conducted online by UK independent social work consultant Deirdre Mahon.

The objective of the session was to bring key workers together during this difficult period to discuss the continuing problems faced by professionals of the sector in the current COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The session was attended by members of staff from the different departments of the Care Agency, the Children, Adults and Learning Disability Services as well as admin staff. Those who participated were able to exchange views with Mrs Mahon as well as analyse the ongoing challenges and how to cope with them.

Care Agency Chief Executive Officer Carlos Banderas also took part in the seminar, highlighting the need for these type of workshops which provide opportunities for staff to keep motivated and focused on the responsibilities at hand.

Mr Banderas said: “It is always a pleasure to attend such workshops. Voluntarily, Deirdre our valued social work consultant, has expertly delivered a COVID-19 debriefing which has been very well received. As an organisation this has given us the chance to reboot and journey on.”

For her part Mrs Mahon said: “The Care Agency is a compassionate organisation, doing its utmost to keep itself and the community physically and emotionally safe during these testing times. This takes great leadership and empathy, which the Care Agency has in abundance. It has been my pleasure and privilege to help them to take some ‘time out’ to recharge their batteries so they can continue giving 100%.”

Director for Services Safety and Standards, Angelo Cerisola, commented “This shows our commitment to staff welfare and ongoing CPD. Going forward Care Agency managers will also be providing debriefing sessions in keeping with the policy of looking out for the welfare of its employees.”