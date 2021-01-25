Youth Service Online Zoom Sessions

The Gibraltar Youth Service continue to deliver their Youth Work sessions online.

"Zoom Sessions have provided a platform to engage with young people on a variety of activities; quizzes, scavenger hunts, art, creative storytelling, media projects, music and general catch-ups to ensure we are checking in with the young people’s wellbeing." said a spokesperson for the Youth Service. "Youth club users have also been working on a short video clip to share with staff and service users at the Elderly Residential Services as a sign of solidarity and support during these difficult times."

If you are a young person and would like to get involved in their online Zoom meetings, please contact 20078578. For further information on the Youth Service visit www.youth.gi or contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer, on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 200 78637.