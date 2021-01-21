COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Continues "in Earnest"

The GHA’s COVID-19 vaccination process starts again in the early hours of each morning, when the pharmacy team begin the process to thaw the Pfizer vaccine at 5:00am in order to prepare for a busy day of vaccination ahead.

The strategy to vaccinate as many of our population as quickly as possible requires two parallel teams working in tandem. Front line workers are vaccinated at the GHA vaccination centre at St Bernard’s Hospital whilst the Public Vaccination Centre in the ICC continues to vaccinate individuals over the age of 65 and those who are clinically vulnerable.

The GHA reminds anyone over the age of 65 who has not yet been invited for vaccination and who has not previously registered, to do so using the online form at https://www.gha.gi/registration-for-over-65/ or contact Tel 200 66966 for an appointment.

Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “The vaccination centres have been working non-stop since last week. There was a brief break yesterday while they awaited the arrival of more vaccines. We are very fortunate that we have received a second consignment of the vaccine so soon after the first, and this means that we are able to seamlessly continue with our programme to vaccinate our community against this terrible virus. Thanks to everyone involved in this continuous operation, especially to the teams involved in the incredibly early starts every morning.”