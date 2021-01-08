Airlines Continue to Fly to Gibraltar During Lockdowns

Both EasyJet and British Airways will continue to fly to Gibraltar during the current lockdowns that are in place both in Gibraltar and in the UK.

British Airways will be operating one service per week from London Heathrow on Saturdays, with EasyJet operating one service per week from London Gatwick on Fridays.

Airlines will be revising information as to their schedules on all routes as the lockdowns develop. The Government is reminding those travelling that all international arrivals to England, as from this Monday 11th January, including UK nationals, are required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours prior to departure. Full details are available by following this link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mandatory-covid-19-testing-introduced-to-bolster-border-measures

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said: “As Gibraltar and the UK enter another challenging time during this pandemic, we are happy to see that air services from the UK will be maintained, albeit at a much reduced schedule. I am sure that all those who need to travel for essential purposes and our business community will welcome this. As in all these situations, this may be subject to change but we will be kept informed of any alterations to the schedules.”