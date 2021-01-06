Government Confirms Death from COVID-19

The Government sadly confirms the death of an 11th resident of Gibraltar, related to COVID-19. Deepest sympathies go to the friends and family of the deceased.

The deceased was a man aged 75-80 years old, who also suffered from an underlying respiratory condition that made him more vulnerable to the worst effects of the virus. The patient died yesterday from COVID pneumonitis. This will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I’m deeply saddened to confirm a further death from COVID-19. I knew the deceased well as he was a much loved and appreciated teacher. Like all our other COVID losses, his is a great loss and in this instance, given his profession, a death that will be felt across the many generations who he taught and influenced so positively. My sincere condolences go to his family and friends.

“Please, do your part to help us stop the spread. Stay at home. If you need urgent medical advice or if you develop symptoms, please call 111.”