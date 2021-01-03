Government Confirms Death from COVID-19

The Government regrets to confirm the death of an eighth resident of Gibraltar related to COVID-19.

The deceased was a man, aged between 90 and 95 years old. The patient was admitted to Victoria Ward on 27th December after testing positive. The patient died yesterday as a result of COVID-19 pneumonitis.

The death will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: ‘With deep regret, we have lost another member of our community to COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

‘Please, protect yourselves and your loved ones, and help us stop the spread. With a vaccine around the corner, we must do everything we can to safeguard the vulnerable and the elderly from the worst effects of this deadly virus. Stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary. If you do have to go out to work, exercise or to go to an essential shop, wear a mask, wash your hands and keep a safe 2 metre distance from others. Together, we can and will get through this.’