Cultural Facilities

Following the Chief Minister’s recent press conference, Gibraltar Cultural Services advises that Gibraltar’s cultural galleries and the John Mackintosh Hall will remain closed until Monday 11th January 2021.

GCS will reopen on Monday 4th January 2020 but will remain working behind closed doors. GCS departments can be contacted between 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday on telephone 20075669.

GCS says it aims to reopen its facilities to the public with partial opening times as from the 11th January, subject to COVID-19 restrictions. The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and the Fine Arts Gallery will open as from 10am to 2pm and the GEMA Gallery will open Monday to Friday 11am to 3pm.

The John Mackintosh Hall will open for access to the Public Library, which will be between 10am to 2pm. The Library Café will be open solely as a takeaway service from 9am to 3pm and can be contacted on telephone 200 65222.

All cultural community facilities including the Central Hall, are closed until further notice. All cultural events for 2021 are under review on a case by case basis.

For further information, please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.