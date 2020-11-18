New Mask Wearing Policy in Schools

The Department of Education has said it has reviewed its policy in regard to mask-wearing in schools and educational settings.

A new policy has been developed in full consultation with Public Health Gibraltar and NASUWT Gibraltar. The policy will come into effect on Monday 23rd November and will apply to all HMGoG schools and educational settings.

The full policy can be accessed through the Department of Education’s website www.education.gov.gi

The details in the policy put into implementation the guidance provided to the Department of Education by the Director of Public Health Gibraltar.

The Department of Education says it has developed this mask wearing policy in full consultation with Public Health Gibraltar and NASUWT Gibraltar.