Six New Positive Cases of COVID-19 Within Government Schools

There have been six new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within Government schools and educational settings.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in St Joseph’s Upper Primary School and in the Gibraltar College, and two positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in each of the following schools: St Martin’s and Westside.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at all 4 educational settings and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals. All individuals who are identified as close contacts of the positive cases will be required to self isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

St Joseph’s Upper Primary

This is the fifth case identified within this school. 24 individuals within the school setting (2 staff members and 22 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

St Martin’s

These are the second and third cases identified within this school. 12 individuals within the school setting (6 staff members and 6 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the second positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate. 0 additional individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the third positive case as the individual is from the same school group bubble as the second positive case and therefore has the same close contacts within the school setting as those identified for the second case.

Westside

These are the thirteenth and fourteenth cases identified within this school. 11 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 11 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the thirteenth positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate. 12 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 12 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the fourteenth positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

College

This is the third case identified within this educational setting. 0 individuals within the educational setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and therefore no individual within the educational setting, apart from the positive case, has been instructed to self isolate.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher/Principal.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school/College. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Pupils in the above mentioned schools and educational settings should continue to attend school/College as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school/College as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.