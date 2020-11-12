Five New Positive Cases of COVID-19 Within Government Schools

There have been five new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within Government schools.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School and in St Joseph’s Upper Primary School; and three positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Westside School.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at all 3 educational institutions and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals. All individuals who are identified as close contacts of the positive cases will be required to self-isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary

This is the seventh case identified within this school. 5 individuals within the school setting (5 ancillary staff members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

St Joseph’s Upper Primary

This is the fourth case identified within this school. 28 individuals within the school setting (2 lunchtime staff members and 26 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

Westside

These are the tenth, eleventh and twelfth cases identified within this school. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the tenth positive case and therefore no individual within the school setting, apart from the positive case, has been instructed to self-isolate. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the eleventh positive case and therefore no individual within the school setting, apart from the positive case, has been instructed to self-isolate. 7 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 7 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the twelfth positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.