Cabinet Resumes Virtual Meetings

The Government has resumed virtual meetings of the Cabinet this morning in view of the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Gibraltar.

There was a discussion on the need to update Gibraltar’s response to the pandemic.

Platinum Command will meet tomorrow morning and the Chief Minister will host another press conference at 4pm.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Cabinet on the on-going discussions about the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.