Positive Cases in Schools

A fourth positive case of COVID-19 has been identified within Bayside School.

There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the first three cases.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with school staff and the Department of Education over the weekend in order to ascertain which individuals were identified as close contacts and are therefore required to self-isolate.

The latest available information is that 0 individuals from the school setting have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and therefore nobody, apart from the positive case, has been instructed to self-isolate. Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.