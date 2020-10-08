Minister Cortes Visits Alameda

Minister for the Environment & Climate Change John Cortes paid an official visit to the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens this week.

Prof Cortes was Director of the Gardens from 1991 to 2011, converting it into the Internationally recognised botanic gardens they are today. He was greeted on arrival by all the staff, many of whom had worked with him in his years as Director.

“I was very pleased indeed to see how well the Gardens continue to develop and how the propagation, research and conservation work have grown, as has the educational work done within the Gardens, while still providing such a peaceful and beautiful area for all to enjoy”, commented Minister Cortes.