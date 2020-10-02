Government Briefs UK Members of Parliament

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia held a virtual meeting with members of the All Party Group on Gibraltar yesterday, which included Members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords with Group Chair Sir Bob Neil MP.

The meeting included a broad cross spectrum of Members from the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party and the Democratic Unionist Party

The purpose of the meeting was to provide an update to those present on the ongoing negotiations for a future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union. The Chief Minister explained the objectives of the Gibraltar Government which were for an agreement on the future which does not cross Gibraltar’s red lines on sovereignty, jurisdiction and control. The Deputy Chief Minister provided an update on the plans for leaving the transition at the end of the year without an agreement.

There was a keen interest on the part of MPs and Peers in the situation here, which was reflected in many questions, and they expressed their continued support for Gibraltar going forward.