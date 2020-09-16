Civil Contingencies Signs MoU with St John Association Gibraltar for Transportation of Positive Cases of COVID-19

St John Association Gibraltar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the office of Civil Contingencies where they have agreed to transport positive or suspected positive cases of COVID- 19 as and when required by Civil Contingencies.

This is for asymptomatic patients who require transportation to isolation facilities from various areas. All other cases will be dealt by the Gibraltar Ambulance Service.

St John has adapted a special transportation ambulance, has issued the correct personal protective equipment (PPE) and received the adequate training in dealing with these patients and the subsequent decontamination following each task. They implemented a comprehensive COVID-19 plan that follows Public Health guidelines to ensure the safety of all members.

Throughout the pandemic St John Ambulance Gibraltar have also assisted in the Golden hour and Silver time activities providing First Aid cover in many of these locations as well as delivering hundreds of meals to those in isolation.

St John Chairman Franco Cassar said ‘we are always looking to assist the authorities wherever possible, bringing to bear our expertise in supporting the Community of Gibraltar as best we can’.

Samantha Sacramento Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies said “This Memorandum of Understanding formalises the existing agreement with the St John’s Ambulance Gibraltar. We are fortunate to have this dedication and are very grateful for the role that the St John’s Ambulance Gibraltar have played throughout the pandemic.”