Income Tax - P8 returns

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the Business Employee Assistance Terms (BEAT) measures announced by the Government , the Income Tax Office has updated the method for submitting P8 returns for 2019/2020.

The 2019/2020 P8 ‘Employer’s Annual Statement, Declaration And Certificate’ paper based form will no longer be accepted given that it does not cater for the BEAT scheme that was introduced as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to facilitate the reporting for 2019/2020, electronic and interactive versions of the P8 form are now available including relevant guidance notes. A service to upload completed forms (P8 Uploads) directly and securely through an online platform is available via the following link https://tax.egov.gi/

By using this facility, employers will be able to adequately report on all employees, irrespective if these have continued to be active or if they were made inactive, partly inactive or furloughed throughout any of the months in the period extending from 1 April to 30 June 2020. The Income Tax Office will exclusively accept P8 declarations in the new updated format.

'Sincerest thanks and recognition are given to Mr Joseph Pitto of the Income Tax Office, who has been instrumental in pioneering this project in line with requirements as well as the team at HM Government of Gibraltar Information Technology & Logistics Department for their continued commitment, professionalism and support in ensuring that this project is a success.'

For any enquiries, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.