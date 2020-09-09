Allocation of Properties at Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views

Gibraltar Residential Properties Limited and the Housing Department have, over the summer months, been processing all of the applications received from persons interested in purchasing flats in Bob Peliza Mews or Chatham Views.

A spokesperson said that this has been a lengthy and arduous process, as all information provided by applicants needs to be cross-checked with all available records to ensure that all applications are correctly categorised. Incorrect information has been identified in various applications and, where necessary, applicants have been contacted with a view to correcting these.

Having completed the processing and categorisation of all applications, the Sales Team at GRP have now started contacting applicants to arrange allocation meetings. Applicants will then be given the opportunity to choose the flat which they wish to purchase. Applicants falling under Category 1 are the first ones who are being called, with meetings being arranged for next week.

The Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, said “I am very proud of the hard work which has been put in by the teams at GRP and the Housing Department over the last few months. It is not an easy task, but they have completed this within the timeframe we agreed even with the additional hurdles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is very exciting that we are now in a position where applicants can choose their future homes, and we look forward to having this proceed smoothly and diligently over the coming months.”