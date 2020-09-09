Deputy Chief Minister Receives Flag of Raleigh, North Carolina

On the eve of National Day, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia received the flag of Raleigh, the capital city of North Carolina, from the President of AMCHAM Gibraltar Mr James Lasry.

This is part of the Sister Cities project which is being promoted by the Gibraltar-American Chamber of Commerce and is in line with the policy of the Government of developing links with the United States of America. The Gibraltar flag was presented at the same time to Jonathan Melton, Member of Raleigh City Council.