His Excellency the Governor visits the Ministry for Sport and the Bayside Sports Complex

His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steele KBE DL, recently visited both the Ministry for Sport and the Bayside Sports Complex as he continues his familiarisation programme.

He was greeted by the Minister for Sport, the Hon. Steven Linares and was also introduced to Ministry staff before meeting the GSLA management team as well as other GSLA staff from the relevant departments.

Apart from been shown around the facilities, His Excellency had a chance to see some sports associations in action as well as visiting the elements of the Stay and Play programme that are based at the Bayside Sports Complex.