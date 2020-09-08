National Day at Gibraltar’s Public Beaches

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Gibraltar and the surrounding area, beach users will not be permitted to set up beach furniture, equipment or related apparel in advance of National Day.

This will ensure a clean and sanitised beach environment for all to enjoy safely on this special day.

The Government strongly encourages that, on National Day in particular, members of the public exercise civic consciousness and community responsibility: maintain social distancing and follow all Public Health advice.