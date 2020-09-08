Students in Self-Isolation Learn Online

Following their self-isolation as a result of a positive COVID-19 case within the school, students at St Bernard’s Lower Primary were able to access online learning with immediate effect this morning.

The relevant details on how to access the platform were emailed to individual households this morning, and parents were also able to contact the school for their SeeSaw access codes.

The teachers had been prepared for this eventuality and plans were activated as soon as school was made aware of the positive cases.

The children have engaged in the same learning tasks they would have been addressing at school: today these were PSHE, literacy and numeracy activities.

The Year 2 teachers who are also self-isolating have been engaging with the children and providing feedback throughout the session. Specifically, the tasks included number bonds, phonics, punctuation and wellbeing activities including yoga and brain-breaks.

67% of children accessed the online provision today.

Mrs Lopez, Head teacher of St Bernard’s Lower Primary School was very pleased with the speed and ease with which her staff put the alternative provision into effect. She was also very happy to see the majority of children accessing the platform.