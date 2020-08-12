COVID-19 Tests and Certificates for Travel

People who intend to travel, particularly during August, are urged to avoid those parts of the World with a high incidence of COVID-19.

The Government has said it is unwise to travel to places where the healthcare system may be under stress, where you may not be covered by insurance, and where you may bring infection back into your family and community in Gibraltar. It is also important to become familiar with the rules and regulations in your country of destination and, if applicable, of transit before departing Gibraltar.

Some jurisdictions now require certificated proof of a recent negative test showing no virus present. Further information can be obtained from the FCO Travel Advice website, but different countries have different requirements for the test and the time when those tests have to be taken. It is the traveller’s responsibility to ensure they meet those requirements.

In order to assist with those situations, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar through Public Health Gibraltar has created a service that will enable both testing and certification to take place.

Travellers who require certificates after their test should contact the Public Health Department at least 96 hours (excluding weekends) before their date of travel. They should email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the following information:

• Full Names (as printed on Passport)

• Passport Number

• Date of Birth

• Scanned Copy of GHA Card

• Contact Telephone Number

On receipt of above, an appointment will be made for testing which will be carried out at the Rooke Drive Through Facility (Monday to Saturday). The traveller should make sure that the timing and type of their test is valid for their country of travel.

There will be no cost for the first Private Travel Test for travellers holding a valid GHA card and thus only the cost of the certificate will be incurred which is £30. Any further tests required for Private Travel by the same person will be charged.

Travellers not holding a GHA Card, will be required to cover the cost of both the Test, which is £150, and the Certificate, which is £30.

Certificates will be issued electronically. Payment details will be provided in the response email to the initial application.

FCO Travel Advice: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice