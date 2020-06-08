Preliminary Post-Brexit Talks

A delegation of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, led by the Chief Minister, Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, will tomorrow attend preliminary talks with Spanish officials in Malaga.

The Gibraltar delegation, alongside the Chief Minister, will be the Deputy Chief Minister, Hon Dr Joseph Garcia MP, the Attorney General, Michael Llamas QC CMG and the Financial Secretary, Albert Mena.

A United Kingdom delegation will include officials from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott.

The discussion will centre on matters related to the post-Brexit relationship between Gibraltar and Spain including aspects such as mobility and citizens rights.