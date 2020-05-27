Parliament to Meet Tomorrow

The Gibraltar Parliament will meet tomorrow for the first time in over two months. Meetings were suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government says it has worked closely with the Parliament in order to find solutions to facilitate the meeting.

The meeting will take place in a way which upholds the rules of social distancing.

This means that Members of Parliament, on both sides of the House, will be sitting in two rows one in front of the other. This has been achieved by adding another bench behind the existing benches.

In response to Opposition questions, the Government said it will be pleased to defend its record in relation to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the success of its policies to date.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: "I am very much looking forward to returning to Parliament. We have an important Bill to pass in relation to insolvency and I will be making a statement on the work done since Parliament last met in dealing with the COVID pandemic. We will also deal with questions filed by members of the opposition, which is an important part of the business of Parliament and the reason why, since I became Chief Minister, we have always striven to have a monthly meeting of Parliament to allow for opposition questions. We have fulfilled that commitment every month we have been able to, except in the period of high intensity in Brexit negotiations. We are coming to Parliament whilst there is still a Major Incident ongoing because it is our strong democratic instinct to subject ourselves to scrutiny whenever it is possible. There will no doubt be a lot to talk about and debate, but I do hope we will be able to maintain a respectful tone throughout."