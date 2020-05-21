Extra Cultural Activites - Expression of Interest

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and GAMPA (the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts), are considering arranging a number of activities for primary school children in years 3, 4 and 5 who will not be able to attend school until September.

This therefore would not include children in years 2 and 6 nor children who are able to attend school because parents are working and have no alternative child care available.

The offering, should it be proceeded with, will involve a variety of cultural and artistic workshops, for two hours (10am-12midday) Monday to Friday. It will run over a 4 week period, although details as to how many sessions children can be part of will depend on interest and numbers catered for.

The initiative will be run by GCS & GAMPA with support from the Department of Education.

The activities will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall facility in different areas to adhere to social distancing requirements as per lockdown guidance.

At this point this is just a call for expressions of interest from parents who may wish their children to attend. This is only an exercise to gauge interest to see whether this delivery is possible, in keeping with lockdown guidelines.

Email for expression of interest to be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Monday 25th May.