Donation of Low-Profiling Beds to Mount Alvernia

The Gibraltar Health Authority and Elderly Residential Services would like to express its deepest gratitude to the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (“GADS”) for its generous donation of thirty low-profiling beds.

These low-profiling beds are specially designed to assist those who are at a higher risk of falls and those living with conditions such as Dementia, as they can be set at a very low height from the floor improving comfort and safety for both residents and staff.

The Manager for Elderly Residential Services, Ms Susan Vallejo stated that, “this wonderful contribution will make a marked difference in our efforts to make the second floor of Mount Alvernia a more Dementia Friendly environment for our residents and their families."

The Minister for Health and Care, the Honourable Paul Balban added “we are very grateful to GADS for their kind donation and I would also like to personally thank them for their continued support and commitment, not only to those living with Dementia within our residential settings, but to the community as a whole”.