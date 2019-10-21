Govt Statement on 'Proteccion Civil' Incident

Following yesterday’s incident in which a car containing 5 Spanish Proteccion Civil officers crossed into Gibraltar from La Linea, the Chief Minister called on HM Customs and the Borders & Coastguard Agency to investigate all relevant circumstances.

The Chief Secretary can now confirm that, after initial investigations, 2 Borders and Coastguard officers and 2 Customs officers have been suspended, pending more detailed investigations.

This disciplinary matter is now an internal issue that will be dealt with through the Government’s set protocols.