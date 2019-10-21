New Government Ministerial Portfolios

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo this morning completed the exercise of allocating portfolio responsibilities to the newly elected GSLP/Liberal Government Ministers, in consultation with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

The Cabinet met briefly at midday for a short meeting following last week’s general election. Individual Ministers were then seen separately by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

A number of new Ministerial portfolios have been created in line with the 2019 GSLP/Liberal manifesto, which now becomes the programme of Government for the new administration.

The Chief Minister continues to be responsible for the International Representation of Gibraltar and its People. He will lead on the commitment to create a Child-Friendly City and on Families, Children and Social Development. Mr Picardo will continue to be responsible for the Economy, Public Finance and the Treasury. He will retain the posts of Chairman of the Gibraltar Development Corporation, the Borders and Coastguards Agency and Gibtelecom.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will be the Minister responsible for the External Action of Gibraltar. This will include work related to the European Union, the United Nations and relations with the Commonwealth. He will retain responsibility for Brexit and for work on any Future Partnership between the UK and the EU. He will also lead on Transparency, Open Government and Information.

Professor John Cortes will be the new Minister for the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change. This will include the new heading of Marine Resources. He will retain responsibility for Heritage and has received Culture as well.

The Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, retains much of his former responsibilities. In addition to these, he will become the new Minister for Cyber-Security, for Data Protection and for Broadcasting. He will also become the new Minister for Town Planning who will see through the new Development Plan.

Sir Joe Bossano also retains much of his former responsibilities. He is also charged with the delivery and implementation of the Post-Brexit National Economic Plan. In addition to this, he becomes the Minister for Training, Apprenticeships and Skills.

The new Minister for Education, Employment, Utilities and the Port will be Gilbert Licudi. He will retain responsibility for Commercial Aviation and Aviation projects, as well as for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and the Airport Fire and Rescue Service.

Steven Linares become the new Minister for Housing, Youth and Sport. He will now take over the new affordable housing projects that are a flagship manifesto commitment for the Government. He will also see the new sporting facilities through to completion.

A former Dietician, Paul Balban, will become the new Minister for Health and Care. He will lead on the promotion of healthy lifestyles which will include walking and cycling.

Samantha Sacramento becomes Gibraltar’s first female Minister for Justice. She will also lead on Multiculturalism, Equality and Community Affairs. Her portfolio will include the establishment of an Anti-Corruption Authority.

The first member of Gibraltar’s Hindu community to be elected into Parliament and sworn in as a Minister, Vijay Daryanani, will be the new Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport. His portfolio will specifically include Small and Family Businesses, as well as Postal Services and the Office of Fair Trading.

Government have said it is possible that some reshuffles will follow as needed once the full impact of the Ministerial appointments announced today have been properly assessed in action.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC, on announcing the allocation of the portfolios, said: “I believe that in allocating portfolios in the manner the Deputy Chief Minister and I have agreed, we have calibrated the Government by reference not just to the challenges we face going forward, but in a manner that plays each individual member of our team to his/her strengths. The Government, in adopting the programme and the objectives set out in the manifesto of the GSLP/Liberals, as endorsed by the People of Gibraltar at the General Election last week, is now fully engaged in its ambition to deliver a green Gibraltar, a Child Friendly City. The course is set, and my Government’s work on delivering the best Gibraltar has now begun.”

Ministerial Portfolios

Chief Minister: The Hon Fabian Picardo

• The Economy

• Public Finance and the Treasury

• International representation of Gibraltar and its people

• International Treaties

• The child-friendly city

• Families, children and social development

• Personal status including immigration, residence & adoption

• Taxation including Coordination of International Exchange of Information

• Elections

• Industrial Relations

• The Civil Service and the public sector as a whole, including state-owned enterprises

• Customs

• Matters related to Armed Forces Veterans and relationship with the MOD

• Chairman, inter-ministerial committee on the prevention of drugs misuse, including substance abuse and rehabilitation

• Chairman, Borders and Coastguard Agency

• Chairman, Gibraltar Development Corporation

• Chairman, Gibtelecom

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid, overall responsibility and supervision of Government departments and public administration.

Deputy Chief Minister: The Hon Dr Joseph Garcia

• Working in close partnership with the Chief Minister in his exercise of overall responsibility for and supervision of Government departments

• External action, coordination of the external action of the Government of Gibraltar in particular:

- the European Union

- the United Nations

- relations with the Commonwealth

- international political lobbying

- promotion of the right to self-determination

• “Brexit” work related to the United Kingdom’s planned departure from the European Union

• Work on any Future Partnership negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union

• Responsibility for Gibraltar representative offices abroad

• Political, democratic and civic reform

• Transparency, Open Government and Information

• Lands and Government projects

• Civil Aviation

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change: The Hon Prof John Cortes

• Green Gibraltar

• The Environment

• Climate change, conservation and sustainability

• Upper Rock

• Marine resources

• Maintenance, administration and operation of tourist sites and beaches

• Pollution prevention and control

• Public health

• Environmental health

• Urban Renewal

• Refuse collection and disposal

• Heritage

• Culture

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Digital and Financial Services: The Hon Albert Isola

• Financial Services

• Gaming

• Broadcasting and Digital Services

• IT, e-Government and e-commerce

• Cyber-Security

• Data protection

• Town Planning

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Economic Development, Enterprise, Telecommunications & the Gibraltar Savings Bank: The Hon Sir Joe Bossano

• Economic development & inward investment

• Post-Brexit economic plan

• International Trade

• Telecommunications

• Enterprise

• Public Sector Efficiency

• Procurement

• Training, apprenticeships and skills

• The Gibraltar Savings Bank

• Gibraltar National Mint

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Education, Employment, Utilities and the Port: The Hon Gilbert Licudi

• Education

• The University of Gibraltar

• Employment

• Social Security

• Industrial Tribunal

• Health and Safety

• Public Utilities

• The Port

• Maritime services including ship and yacht registration

• Commercial Aviation including responsibility for Gibraltar Air Terminal Ltd

• New commercial aviation projects

• Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services

• Airport Fire and Rescue Services

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Housing, Youth and Sport: The Hon Steven Linares

• Housing

• Housing Works Agency

• Development of affordable, co-ownership estates

• Technical Services Department

• Infrastructure

• Sport

• Leisure

• Youth

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Health and Care: The Hon Paul Balban

• Gibraltar Health Authority

• Promotion of healthy lifestyles

• Elderly residential services

• The Care Agency (including disability services)

• The control of drugs misuse including substance abuse, rehabilitation and responsibility for Bruce’s Farm (including the regulation of the medicinal use of cannabis)

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Justice, Multiculturalism, Equality and Community Affairs: The Hon Samantha Sacramento

• Equality and minorities

• Disabilities

• Civic Rights

• Citizen’s Advice

• Ombudsman

• Civil Contingencies

• Justice including:

• The Anti-Corruption Authority

• The Legal System

• Probation Service

• Tribunals

• Community services scheme

• Access to justice/legal aid and assistance

• Law drafting

• Policing

• Her Majesty’s Prison Service of Gibraltar

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport: The Hon Vijay Daryanani

• Small and family businesses

• Business and commercial affairs

• Tourism

• Entry points into Gibraltar

• Transport including:

- Public service vehicles

- Public transport

- Traffic

- Parking

- Roads

- Licensing & Vehicles

• Implementation of Sustainable Traffic and Transport Plan (STTP)

• Postal services

• Office of Fair Trading

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.