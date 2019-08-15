Results of A Levels

Students received their A-Level results today at the Gibraltar College, Westside and Bayside Schools. Results were issued as from 8 am (in UK they are released at 9am UK time) to give students every opportunity of securing their University place.

The overall pass rate was 94% which is the same as last year’s.

Worthy of mention are the 10 Gibraltar Scholars, who have attained three As or above - these results remain provisional pending some re-marks which may well result in increases for individual subjects.

The Department of Education, as well as teachers in schools, are on hand to advise, support and provide guidance and assistance to all students, both those who have secured a place at University and those who may need to continue to seek one through the clearing process or who will now be looking at other options.

Minister for Education, the Hon John Cortes, congratulated both students and teachers on their hard work and efforts.

The Director of Education, Jacqueline Mason commented, “Our congratulations to all parents and students who have achieved the goals they set for themselves. This is the culmination of two years of hard work as our students rise to the challenge of meeting university entry requirements supported by their dedicated teachers. School staff will now be at hand to advise students on their chosen career paths and choices."

The Minister said, “Once again students and teachers - and the whole Education support network- have done us proud. There is an exciting future ahead for all of these young people, regardless of their results. Some will pursue higher education, while others will choose other avenues. In every case, we will be there to encourage them. As they look towards their future.”