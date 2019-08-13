School Start Dates

Govt have today announced the School starting dates for their 2019/2020 Academic Year.

The following schools will start opening their doors to pupils as from Monday 2nd September:

Hebrew School Notre Dame

St Bernard’s First St Bernard’s Middle St Martin’s

St Mary’s

St Paul’s

St Joseph’s First St Joseph’s Middle

The following schools will open for pupils on Wednesday 11th September, the day after the National Day Holiday:

Bishop Fitzgerald at their new, temporary location at the old St Anne’s School

Governor’s Meadow at their new, temporary location at the old Bayside School

St Anne’s School at its new site next to Notre Dame at Laguna Estate

Westside Comprehensive School at its new site at Waterport

Bayside Comprehensive School at its new premises at Waterport

The Gibraltar College at its current location at Line Wall

Schools which have separate school joining days for different school years will contact parents directly in the usual manner.

All these schools will open for teachers as from 30 August but will open to children as from 11 September. This is in order to allow the finer detail of the moves of the schools, the induction of teachers and support staff and final preparation by staff to receive pupils.

The College opens on 11 September, consistent with the Comprehensives, in view of its consortium teaching arrangement with Bayside and Westside.