The Libertines’ Pete Doherty to play Gibraltar Calling

Peter Doherty is best known for being co-frontman of The Libertines, which he formed as part of the garage rock revival with Carl Barât in 1997, and for Indie rock band, Babyshambles, that he founded in 2003.

In the early 2000s, The Libertines were one of the leading lights of the British rock scene. They were signed to Rough Trade in December 2001 and quickly became household names to Indie buffs, inspiring many up-and-coming artists.

The group achieved critical and commercial success gaining a dedicated cult following, with Doherty in particular being praised by fans and critics alike as one of the most promising song writers to emerge on the British music scene for some time.

The band released their debut single 'What a Waster' in June 2002 and quickly followed it with their critically acclaimed full-length debut 'Up the Bracket'. In December 2004 their self-titled second album, 'The Libertines', was voted the second-best album of the year by NME magazine. The first two of their full-length LPs were produced by Mick Jones, of the British punk band The Clash.

Doherty also teamed up with the poet Wolfman in 2004 on the single 'For Lovers', which entered the UK Singles Top Ten Chart at No. 7 and was nominated for an Ivor Novello Award for song writing.

Pete will be joined on stage with Indie musicians Drew McConnell (bass), Miki Beavis (violin), Katia de Vidas (keyboard) and Rafa (drums), Jack Jones (Lead Guitar).

