Chief Minister Meets Prime Minister in 10 Downing Street

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo this afternoon met with the Prime Minister Theresa May in 10 Downing Street.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and the Attorney General Michael Llamas.

The discussion centered around the tanker “Grace 1” and Brexit issues.

The Chief Minister thanked Mrs May for her unwavering and solid support for Gibraltar during her time in office. He recalled that she had received him and Dr Garcia for the first time on the day that she was appointed Prime Minister only hours before meeting HM the Queen.

In turn the Prime Minister thanked Mr Picardo for the sensible, level-headed and pragmatic approach that the Gibraltar Government has adopted in relation to Brexit.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister continued their meetings with officials into the evening.