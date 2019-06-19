Summer Nights 2019 at The Games Square

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has been working closely with GibMedia in order to provide a very entertaining programme for this year’s 2019 Summer Nights organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games.
The proposal presented by the event producers, definitely offers the public a varied number of activities to be enjoyed by all.
Summer Nights 2019 will be held from Saturday 6th July to Saturday 13th July 2019 at Casemates Square, from 9pm to 12pm. Additionally, some of the 2019 NatWest International Island Games medal ceremonies will be hosted at the Games Square between 7.30pm and 9pm.
Programme of events is as follows:
Saturday 6th July
Della Slade
Alexej Baglietto
Karl Dutton
Danza Academy
Jeremy Perez & Friends
Sunday 7th July
Jazz in Town
Saxomania
Chuck McClelland and Friends
Monday 8th July
JDF Dance
Mediterranean Dance Group
Rendition Singers
Nikolai Celecia
Michelle Daniels – Cher Tribute Night
Tuesday 9th July
Surianne Dalmedo
Dead City Radio
Afterhours
Wednesday 10th July
Ethan Rocca
The Layla Rose Band
Jeststream
Thursday 11th July
Stylos Dance Studios
Jesse Sampere
S CLUB Party
DJ – After Party
Friday 12th July
Circus Night
Magic Show
Carnival Games
Bouncy Castles
Arts & Crafts
Balloon Modeling
Yalta Dance Studio
Saturday 13th July
Upfront
Keiron Lynch
Kirsty Vinet
Bob & the Boys
Aaron Monteverde Live in Concert
Fun activities of face-painting, carnival games, bouncy castles and market stalls will be provided every night.
The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares said:
‘Once again the 2019 Summer Nights will provide a varied programme of entertainment for the week. I am delighted that we have managed to produce Summer Nights 2019 in conjunction with the 2019 Natwest International Island Games.
I am certain that the entertainment provided for this year will cater for everyone in our community and for visitors alike. I take this opportunity to thank the organisers and all those groups, associations and individuals, who will be taking part in the different events and providing a diverse selection of quality entertainment.
I wish you all, residents and visitors an enjoyable and entertaining Summer Nights 2019.’