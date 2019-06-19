Summer Nights 2019 at The Games Square

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has been working closely with GibMedia in order to provide a very entertaining programme for this year’s 2019 Summer Nights organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games.

The proposal presented by the event producers, definitely offers the public a varied number of activities to be enjoyed by all.

Summer Nights 2019 will be held from Saturday 6th July to Saturday 13th July 2019 at Casemates Square, from 9pm to 12pm. Additionally, some of the 2019 NatWest International Island Games medal ceremonies will be hosted at the Games Square between 7.30pm and 9pm.

Programme of events is as follows:

Saturday 6th July

Della Slade

Alexej Baglietto

Karl Dutton

Danza Academy

Jeremy Perez & Friends

Sunday 7th July

Jazz in Town

Saxomania

Chuck McClelland and Friends

Monday 8th July

JDF Dance

Mediterranean Dance Group

Rendition Singers

Nikolai Celecia

Michelle Daniels – Cher Tribute Night

Tuesday 9th July

Surianne Dalmedo

Dead City Radio

Afterhours

Wednesday 10th July

Ethan Rocca

The Layla Rose Band

Jeststream

Thursday 11th July

Stylos Dance Studios

Jesse Sampere

S CLUB Party

DJ – After Party

Friday 12th July

Circus Night

Magic Show

Carnival Games

Bouncy Castles

Arts & Crafts

Balloon Modeling

Yalta Dance Studio

Saturday 13th July

Upfront

Keiron Lynch

Kirsty Vinet

Bob & the Boys

Aaron Monteverde Live in Concert

Fun activities of face-painting, carnival games, bouncy castles and market stalls will be provided every night.

The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares said:

‘Once again the 2019 Summer Nights will provide a varied programme of entertainment for the week. I am delighted that we have managed to produce Summer Nights 2019 in conjunction with the 2019 Natwest International Island Games.

I am certain that the entertainment provided for this year will cater for everyone in our community and for visitors alike. I take this opportunity to thank the organisers and all those groups, associations and individuals, who will be taking part in the different events and providing a diverse selection of quality entertainment.

I wish you all, residents and visitors an enjoyable and entertaining Summer Nights 2019.’