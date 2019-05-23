Government of Gibraltar Responds to bet365 Announcement

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has said it notes the statement from bet365 today.

"The Government has worked very constructively with bet365 on the issues that have led to the decisions that company has announced today and to mitigate the effects on Gibraltar.

It is clear that the decisions announced by bet365 are directly related to Brexit and not to any matter otherwise related to Gibraltar.

The Government will continue to work with bet365 through its period of staff consultation and rationalisation in order to seek to ensure that the footprint of bet365 in Gibraltar remains substantial.

Gibraltar remains the best jurisdiction in the world from which to do well regulated, reputable online gaming business – and is the only jurisdiction guaranteed access to the United Kingdom market in online gaming going forward."