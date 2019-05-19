Mental Health Week Lecture - So What's Underneath?

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society would like to thank the University of Gibraltar for organising and hosting the presentation by Mark Montovio on 'Body Image', the theme for this years Mental Health Week.

The title of the presentation, 'So what's underneath?' looked at the impact that body image has on mental health throughout the Lifespan and tackled a variety of issues of interest to the number of people who attended. Mr Montovio's clever delivery of his lecture, had the audience thoroughly engaged with topics that spark controversy and invites discussions, most of which took place later.

The evening ended with a very powerful and moving dance performance by Eva Collinson from JFDance, looking at transgender issues, to 'Your Life', a compelling and extraordinary poem by spoken word star, American poet and activist, Andrea Gibson.

Mark Montovio, together with colleagues Conchita Triay and Moira Walsh, later had an opportunity to discuss a variety of issues with those attending in an informal networking style setting.

The GMWS have said it continues to pursue its objectives by meeting regularly with the Minister for Health, together with mental health professionals. In the near future it will be updating the public on how things stand at the moment, on what improvements to the system have taken place so far, and on what matters are still pending.