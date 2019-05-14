The Gibraltar Museum Open Day 2019

The Gibraltar National Museum will be opening its doors for the 18th annual Open Day on Saturday 18th May 2019 from 10:00 to 18:00.

As in other years the event is aimed to coincide with International Museums Day. This year’s theme set by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) is “Museums as Cultural Hubs: The future of tradition”.

International Museums Day has been celebrated in Gibraltar since 2002, in the form of an open day which continues to increase in popularity within the local community. The Open Day promises to be fun-filled with plenty of activities, primarily aimed at young people, but also for the young at heart.

The staff at the Gibraltar National Museum will be on hand to answer any questions and, as in previous years, there will be a range of hands-on activities for all to enjoy. The Gibraltar National Museum will also count on contributions from the Gibraltar National Archives and the Nautilus Project.

The popular children’s activities such as face painting and workshops as well as the treasure hunt and fancy dress competitions will once again feature on the day, with prizes for the winners. The theme for this year’s fancy dress competition is Traditional. Participants are asked to register on the day from 10:00 to 12:30.

The recently acquired 18th Century gold pocket watch engraved with the name of Henry Cowper, who lived in Gibraltar at the time, will be on display at the Gibraltar National Museum for the first time. Arts and crafts workshops revolving around the pocket watch theme will be available for children throughout the day.

All are welcome and entry is free.