Calentita & Summer Nights 2019

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced the organisation of two of its cultural events to coincide with the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games, in July.

The gastronomic food festival ‘Calentita’ will once again be organised by Word of Mouth on Friday 5th July. Summer Nights will take place on a daily basis from Saturday 6th to Saturday 13th July respectively, and organised once again by GibMedia. All events will be held at Grand Casemates Square which will be named ‘Games Square’ during the week of the Games.

Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department, will be working closely with both producers and the Gibraltar 2019 Organising Committee in order to provide a varied programme of enjoyable events and Games medal ceremonies for the local community as well as the many international visitors coming to Gibraltar for the Games.