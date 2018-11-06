RGP Warning on Possible Whatsapp Malicious Video

The Royal Gibraltar Police are informing the public about a notorious Martinelli Whatsapp video, which apparently is a known hoax message, and which circulated originally in 2017.

Police say that since then there have been various translated versions.

"The message is a warning related to a video that will be released and this has been dismissed as a hoax message. What may be of some concern is the attached or secondary message to this hoax message (which in any case may not be received or attached), whereby a link to upgrade the existing Whatsapp to "Whatsup Gold" or "Whatsapp Plus" is advertised."

The Police statement continues, "It is this additional app download (not related to the official Whatsapp) that may allow access to the personal information stored on the device."

RGP are providing the following research by Malwarebytes;

Research from security experts, Malwarebytes uncovered the bogus app called WhatsApp Plus. The app isn’t found on the official Google Play Store or Apple App Store, but is instead being circulated on blogs and forums online.

When users install and load it up they are greeted with a gold WhatsApp logo and the option to ‘agree’ to terms and conditions and ‘continue’. But once that green button is pressed they are told that the WhatsApp version they are trying to install is out of date. They are told to either “go to Google Play Store to download latest version” or press a download button. However, once they press the ‘download’ button users are taken to a webpage written entirely in Arabic.

Malwarebytes said the fake WhatsApp claims to offers features such as running four WhatsApp accounts and hiding ‘typing message’ notifications. It can also allegedly hide double ticks and blue 'read' ticks as well. However instead of doing that, the app is capable of stealing users’ personal information like their mobile number, name and even sent or received media