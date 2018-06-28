Govt Announces New Contractor for Cleaning Services

The Government have today announced that the tender for the provision of urban and street cleaning, upkeep of public areas and other public facilities has now been awarded by the Tender Board.

There were three tenders considered.

The successful tenderer was Business Associates Ltd, trading as Britannia Management. The new contractor is expected to start operation as from 1st September.

Government wishes to thank Master Service Ltd for all the work that they have done in running the old contract over many years.

Under the terms of the new 5-year contract, all Master Service employees will be covered by TUPE and transferred to the new company.